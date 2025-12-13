Ethiopia 🇪🇹 Launches Ambitious 1.5 Million Housing Plan



Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) has unveiled a massive national housing program that aims to construct 1.5 million homes in the next six years — a major push to ease Ethiopia’s housing shortage and rising rental costs.





Abiy said the government has been strengthening local manufacturing to support the construction boom. This includes:





– New steel production initiatives

-Expansion of cement factories

– A new glass factory set to open this year , a material Ethiopia previously imported

– Increased domestic production of granite and marble

– Expanded local furniture manufacturing





According to the PM, these efforts will not only make housing more affordable but also boost local industries, create jobs, and reduce dependence on imports.