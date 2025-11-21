 EX-PRINCE ANDREW GHOSTS CONGRESS ON EPSTEIN TESTIMONY





Two weeks – that’s how long the U.S Congress gave Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to respond to a request to spill what he knows about Jeffrey Epstein.





Today was the deadline – and surprise, he’s said nothing.



The House Oversight Committee wants answers about Andrew’s ties to Epstein, the allegations he denies, and what he might’ve seen inside that circle of elite predators.





He’s under no legal obligation to talk, and after his royal trainwreck of a Newsnight interview, who would advise him to open his mouth again?



But silence won’t save him.





The Met Police are still sniffing around claims he tried to dig up dirt on Virginia Giuffre. UK politicians are eyeing his finances and housing. And the U.S is closing in on those sealed Epstein files.



Andrew may not want to talk, but this story is far from over.



Source: Sky News.