”EXPLOSION” OF ARRESTS HAS COINCIDED WITH IMF DEAL … to draw public attention away from “unpopular” deal, says Kabwita

Charles Kabwita has questioned the coincidence of the arrests of Stephen Kampyongo and Joe Malanji and Speaker Nelly Mutti’s decision against PF parliamentarians happening just when the “unpopular” IMF deal was announced by the government.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Kabwita, who is the National Democractic Congress faction interim secretary general, said that there has been a coincidence on the announcement of the staff level agreement and the announcement of the proposed removal of subsidies on fuel and electricity tariffs, to draw away public attention from what he said was an unpopular deal entered into by the government.

He jokingly wondered whether the arrest or members of parliament and stopping PF parliamentarians from enjoying privileges until their cases were resolved by the Constitutional Court, was one of the conditionalities given by the IMF in the $1.4 billion deal.

“This coincidence leaves much to be desired. These arrests of former ministers and senior PF officials as well as the announcement of the proposed increase of fuel pump prices and ZESCO tariffs have coincided with the announcement of the staff level agreement between the Zambian government and the IMF,” Kabwita said.

He said that it is unfortunate that the UPND administration opted to succumb to the conditionalities being proposed by the International community.

Kabwita said President Hakainde Hichilema should fix the economy, instead of fixing the Zambian people by increasing the fuel pump prices and electricity tariffs.

“The UPND told us that they have brilliant ideas on how to address the country’s economic challenges. They told us that they have a good economic agenda. But that is not what is happening. They want to remove subsidies on fuel and electricity tariffs, that will result in economic hardships among Zambians. Umwaice alilila icilimba elyo afilwa ukulisha. President Hakainde Hichilema has failed to fix the economy,” he said.

Kabwita continued.

"And for you minister of finance Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane. Don't insult the youths who are opposing the proposed increase in fuel pump prices and electricity tariffs. The youths are the ones that voted for the UPND in large numbers. Namwebene ba youth mulomo wenu. You need to brace for more hard times," added Kabwita.