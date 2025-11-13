‘Explosive’ Epstein dump just exposed DOJ’s massive ‘cover-up’ for Trump- expert

A legal expert said on Wednesday that the latest batch of documents from disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein is “explosive” and seems to implicate President Donald Trump’s deputy attorney general in a massive “cover-up.”

On Wednesday, emails were released that directly contradict statements Epstein’s associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, made to Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche in a taped interview designed to exonerate Trump. The emails show Trump had knowledge of Epstein’s activities, and directly contradicted Maxwell’s claim that she never saw Trump at Epstein’s house.

Ryan Goodman, a law professor and co-editor-in-chief of Just Security, discussed the documents on CNN’s “Erin Burnett OutFront.”

“These are explosive,” Goodman said.

He also argued that Blanche had to know about the emails and was working to cover them up when he interviewed Maxwell. Goodman noted that Blanche never pushed back on Maxwell’s assertion that she never saw Trump at Epstein’s house.

“So he would go in there knowing that this would come out; he would have this in his mind,” Goodman said. “And then to not press back on her to say, ‘What do you mean you never saw him at the house?’ You have an email exchange referring to him spending hours at the house with one of the victims. That, to me, smacks of a bit of a cover-up on the part of the Deputy Attorney General of the United States.”

“I don’t have a better explanation for it,” he added. “I’d like a better explanation for it, but what he’s doing in that interview is extraordinary. Now that we know what’s actually part of the record.