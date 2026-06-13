EXPOSING ZAMBIAN HOSPITALS AND DOCTORS. THE TRUTH THEY DO NOT TELL YOU-Andrew Kaumba

By Andrew Kaumba

EXPOSING ZAMBIAN HOSPITALS AND DOCTORS. THE TRUTH THEY DO NOT TELL YOU.



You have heard about the errors. The burnout. The system failures. Now hear the other side. The side that does not go viral. The side that saves lives every day.





Let me tell you what the headlines do not show.



You have read my posts about medical errors. About the 1:12,000 doctor-patient ratio. About the burnout. About the silence. Those posts went viral. They started conversations. They made people angry. They made people afraid.

But they did not tell the whole story.





The Zambian doctor works miracles with nothing.



A doctor at a Hospital delivered a baby by cesarean section under impossible conditions in a rural area. The mother lived. The baby lived.



A clinical officer in a rural clinic in Mpika diagnosed malaria without a microscope, without a lab, without electricity. He used his clinical judgment and a rapid test that had expired three months earlier. The patient lived.





A nurse in a hospital stayed 48 hours straight during the cholera outbreak because there was no one to replace her. She slept on the floor for two hours. Then she went back to work.





These are just a few stories but they are more stories of heroism.

These stories do not go viral. They should.



The system is broken. The people inside it are not:



Zambia has one doctor for every 12,000 patients. The World Health Organization recommends 1 for every 5,000.





Zambia has one nurse for every 14,960 patients. The WHO recommends 1 for every 700.



These numbers are not excuses. They are realities. And yet, every day, Zambian healthcare workers show up. Exhausted. Underpaid. Underappreciated. And they save lives.





They save mothers from hemorrhage. They save children from malaria. They save families from losing someone they love.



They do not do it because the system is good. They do it because they are good.



What the data does not capture:



The WHO says medical errors are a leading cause of death worldwide. That is true.





But the WHO also says that without hospitals, preventable deaths would rise dramatically. That is also true.



In Zambia, hospitals are the frontline against malaria, tuberculosis, HIV/AIDS, and maternal mortality. Before hospitals, mothers died at home. Children died from diarrhea. Families buried their loved ones without knowing why.





Hospitals are not perfect. They are essential.



What patients do not see:



You do not see the doctor who sacrifices time with his wife and kids, to cover the hospital on a busy day.

You do not see the nurse who cleans vomit, bathes patient and makes sure that all patients take medication.

You do not see the cleaner who gives patients directions to the lab because they don’t want them to get lost.

You do not see the pharmacist who catches a prescription error and saves a life.





These things happen every day. They are not measured. They are not reported. They are not celebrated.

But they are the reason most patients walk out of Zambian hospitals alive.

I have been critical. I will continue to be critical.

Because silence kills. Because errors must be addressed. Because the system must improve.





But let me also say the other side clearly:



Most Zambian doctors are good. Most Zambian nurses are kind. Most Zambian hospitals save far more lives than they lose.

The system is broken. The people inside it are not.





To every healthcare worker reading this:



You are exhausted. You are underpaid. You are underappreciated.

You are also heroes.

Not because you are perfect. Because you show up. Every day. In a broken system. And you save lives.





Thank you.



To the public reading this:



Do not stop asking questions. Do not stop demanding accountability. Do not stop pushing for change.



But also remember to say thank you.



To the nurse who stayed late. To the doctor who explained things twice. To the cleaner who was kind .



They are not the enemy. The system is. And they are fighting it with you.