“EXTERMINATE AND FUMIGATE”, THE ARMY COMMANDER’S WORDS CAUSE CONCERN





The ordinary usage of the words “exterminate” and “fumigate” especially among civilians, conjures up images of death – killing someone.





It conveys a notion of human rights violations.



But in military parlance, this means to eliminate a threat.





To do this would mean considering all means necessary, among them, excessive or lethal force.



The army is designed to use excessive force by its very nature.





It is not well-suited for law enforcement and crowd control.



So, it is not strange that the Zambia Army Commander would speak in the manner that he did





If such words were uttered by the Inspector General of Police, raising red flags would be in order.



But be that as it may, the concerns being raised by some stakeholders must be understood in the context of democratic accountability.





Some citizens are demanding that President Hichilema explains why he thinks he needs to use the army in a traditionally law enforcement space?





How much of a threat have illegal miners become to warrant the use of the army to deal with them?



Wouldn’t have the paramilitary police been equal to the challenge?





As this discussion unfolds, it’s important to appreciate that the securitization of a given situation constitutionally lies with the President.



This is how we as a people have agreed to govern public affairs.





Therefore, no matter how strong our disagreements may be with the President, we must let him exercise his constitutional responsibility of defending the interests of this country informed by his personal wisdom and advice offered him by relevant constituent parts of the public service.





If he makes a mistake, he will be held accountable in accordance with the provisions of the constitution.



By Kellys Kaunda