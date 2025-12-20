Fadiel Patel sentenced to life in prison for wife’s killing



The Polokwane High Court has sentenced Rameez Patel to life imprisonment after he was found guilty of murdering his wife, Fatima Patel.





Fatima, 28, was fatally shot at their home in Nirvana, Polokwane, in April 2015.



During the trial, evidence showed that there were no signs of forced entry, contradicting Patel’s claim that intruders were responsible.





Witness testimony and forensic findings directly linked him to the crime. In addition to the life sentence for murder, Patel was handed five years for unlawful possession of a firearm and three years for possession of ammunition, and he was declared unfit to own a firearm.





The court heard that Patel had asked his brother to hide a firearm and had threatened him if he spoke out.





Judge Joseph Raulinga noted that Patel showed no remorse, ruling that there were no circumstances to justify a lesser sentence.





The verdict marks the conclusion of one of the country’s most high-profile femicide cases and sends a strong message about accountability for gender-based violence.