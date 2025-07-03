FAITH MUSONDA CHARGED AFTER ‘SURPRISE VISIT’ TO COMMUNITY HOUSE

…….Midnight drama, presidential gates, and one very determined woman





In a scene that felt more like an episode of Zambian Scandals Unscripted, controversial businesswoman Faith Musonda was nabbed by State security after allegedly storming Community House the official residence of President Hakainde Hichilema in a bold attempt to see First Lady Mutinta Hichilema.





According to her lawyer, Charles Changano, the incident occurred on the evening of Wednesday, July 2, between 20:00 and 21:00 hours not the midnight hour being whispered in WhatsApp groups. “She didn’t jump any fences or sneak in under the cover of darkness,” Changano clarified. “She showed up. Confidently. As if she had an appointment. She just wasn’t invited.”





Musonda, best known for past brushes with law enforcement, is now facing criminal trespass charges after what is being described as an “unannounced visit with presidential ambition.”





Sources close to the scene say the entire security detail was caught off guard. “We thought it was another State House protocol car. Then we saw someone get out in heels, sunglasses at night, and a handbag swinging like it had diplomatic immunity,” joked one security officer, under condition of anonymity.





The First Lady, who was reportedly inside at the time, did not engage with Musonda, nor has her office issued a statement.



Musonda was taken into custody without incident though not before allegedly insisting she had something “important to say to the First Lady… woman to woman.”





Late-night gossip aside, Changano insists there was no malicious intent. “My client wasn’t there to cause trouble. She wasn’t armed. Just determined and a little dramatic.”





As of this report, Musonda remains in police custody and has not yet been granted bond. Her court appearance is expected in the coming days.





For late readers who missed the drama as it unfolded: picture this Community House lights dimmed, Secret Service on edge, and one woman marching up to the gates like it was her mansion. Zambia, we are not bored.



©️ Kumwesu News | July 3, 2025