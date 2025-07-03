Faith Musonda still behind bars

FAITH Musonda spent the cold night police detention following her dramatic and unexpected storming of President Hakainde Hichilema’s residence in the early hours of yesterday.

Her lawyer, Charles Changano says the former ZNBC presenter only went to make an appointment with the first lady but ended up being arrested.

Yesterday, police announced that they had arrested Musonda after she stormed Community House and had an altercation with police around 01:00 hours.

But Changano revised the time Musonda arrived at Community House to 20:00 hours and not 01:00 hours as told by police.

Changano said contrary to the claims, Musonda did not storm the community house at 01:00 hours, but it was the police officers who delayed the process by keeping her outside the premises.

Changono told Kalemba in an interview that Musonda had no intentions to meet President Hakainde Hichilema but wanted to meet the first lady, Mutinta.

“Yes, I confirm that Faith Musonda was arrested today(yesterday) by Woodlands Police Station, the officers received Musonda at night from Community house and she was charged with conduct likely to cause breach of peace.”

“I went to Woodlands police and shortly officers from police headquarters arrived and requested to search her vehicle. It was searched, but the search yielded nothing at all,” Changano said.

Changano said Musonda was taken to Police Headquarters, and she was told there was no space for her interviews and later taken to Command Centre.

He said he followed to the command center, in company of about seven officers together with a lawyer from Makebi Zulu advocates.

“The officers interrogated her, but to our surprise, us, her lawyers were not allowed to enter in the interview room. This did not sit well with our client and us too, we tried to resist but there was tension, then we decide to create peace and stayed outside in the corridor,” he said.

Changano said after the interrogation, Musonda came out of the room crying.

“They interrogated her, asked her questions we didn’t know, when she came out she was crying, so we said our client was crying and we never knew what happened to her.”

“The same police officers took the lady to the police service headquarters were they recorded a warn and caution statement, it was done in our presence and she explained to them what transpired, she said she went to visit the community house at around 20:00 hours it was not 01:00,” he said.

Changano further said his client informed the officers to give her chance to make an appointment with the first lady but they made her wait for a longer period of time that she should be given feedback later.

“My client was surprised when at the end, the officers told her that she had no appointment, and there was no appointment she could make at that time. They threatened to take her to Woodlands police.”

“My client was taken to Woodlands police, and she never entered the premises of the community house, she packed outside near the road,” Changano said.

Changano said he was surprised when his client was charged with criminal trespass at the Service Headquarters when initially woodlands gave her conduct likely to cause breach of peace.

He said he was also shocked when the police officers refused to give his client police bond.

“I am surprised and shocked why the officers did not give Musonda bond because the offence charged is bondable. And the police officers at Woodlands saw that there was no offence nowonder they gave her conduct to breach peace but officers from Service Headquarters had to find something and charge her with criminal trespass,” he said.

She said police should give his client bond because the offence is bondable.

"My client is still in custody as we speak, they don't want to give her bond," he said

By Lucy Phiri

Kalemba July 3, 2025