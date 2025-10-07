Family seeks answers after Ambassador Mthethwa’s death



The family of the late South African Ambassador to France, Nathi Mthethwa, is urgently seeking answers regarding his sudden and tragic death in Paris. Mthethwa, 58, was found deceased on September 30, 2025, at the base of the Hyatt Regency Paris Étoile hotel.





French authorities have indicated that he fell from the 22nd floor, and a window in his hotel room had been tampered with. Prior to his death, Mthethwa reportedly sent a distressing message to his wife, apologizing and expressing suicidal intentions .





Despite the issuance of a death certificate, the Mthethwa family remains in South Africa, awaiting confirmation from French authorities on the repatriation of his remains. His brother-in-law, Dr. Sfiso Buthelezi, expressed gratitude for the support received but emphasized the family’s need for clarity on the circumstances surrounding his death .





Adding to the family’s concerns, reports indicate that Mthethwa’s mobile phone was found approximately 800 meters away from where his body was discovered. Family members have questioned the plausibility of the events, stating that Mthethwa had shown no signs of distress and had been in regular contact with loved ones during his time in Paris .





South African authorities have responded by deploying a team of investigators to France to assist in the ongoing probe. The South African Police Service (SAPS) is collaborating with French officials to determine the exact circumstances of Mthethwa’s death .





Mthethwa, a former Minister of Police and Minister of Arts and Culture, was appointed Ambassador to France in 2024. His sudden passing has left both the diplomatic community and the nation in shock. The South African government has extended condolences to his family, praising his unwavering patriotism and service to the country .





As investigations continue, the Mthethwa family remains steadfast in their quest for truth and justice, hoping for a resolution that honors his legacy.