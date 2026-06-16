The FBI thwarted an explosive drone attack against Sunday’s UFC Freedom 250 event on the White House South Lawn and has already taken five suspects into custody, officials revealed on Tuesday, June 16.





The multi-phase terror attack allegedly involved using explosive-laden drone aircraft to strike buildings in the vicinity of the event, sparking mass panic and driving the fleeing crowd toward a sniper team poised to pick them off.





A second wave of attackers then allegedly planned to storm the White House gate.



The bureau learned of the plot on June 10 and executed a search warrant in Cincinnati, where the first arrest was made. Some of the suspects traveled to Fredericksburg, Virginia, on June 12 or 13 to make final preparations for the attack.

Upon investigating a suspect’s iPhone, authorities found at least 23 users of encrypted chat app Signal involved in discussing parameters of what could have been a devastating terror attack in the heart of the nation’s capital.





A suspect told investigators the goal of the attack was to target “capitalist elites,” “billionaires” and politicians who received money from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC).





“Thanks to the rapid action of this FBI, our partners, and the Department of Justice in a multi-state operation, multiple individuals are now in custody and allegedly planned attacks were stopped cold,” FBI Director Kash Patel said in a statement.





“While the result represented the best of investigative work, it was also nothing out of the ordinary for this law enforcement team – we are built to detect, respond to, and bring to justice those who threaten the lives of American citizens – particularly during large gatherings like the historic UFC 250 fight,” he later wrote on X praising the coordinated law enforcement effort.





The high-profile combat sports extravaganza coincided with President Trump’s 80th birthday, and was attended by around 4,300 people, including 1,200 active-duty service members.