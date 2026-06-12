FDD CAN’T HOLD ANOTHER CONVENTION, HIGH COURT RULES



Fellow Country men and women, as a party, we wish to inform the nation and our members across the nation that the Lusaka High Court has discharged the Ex parte Order that it earlier granted against the FDD to hold a fresh convention.





This is a big win for FDD and zambian democracy. Democracy cannot be practiced by using Imigalato no. This process was brought against FDD by an imposter called Vincent Mwakawele our former member who stole party money and ceased to be our member.





We are glad as a party that justice has been served. We know that our association with President Mundubile made other people uneasy and used these proxies to disrupt the FDD. But like we always say, this is just a temporal setback and FDD will forever remain intact.





It’s gratifying to note that the court in discharging the order has ordered for costs and we shall ensure that Mwakawele Vincent pays heavily.





This guy left FDD and went and joined the Leadership Movement after he stole money from FDD. It’s sad that political parties could accommodate people like Mwakawele who are thieves and are misguided entities who are able to be used over just peanuts.





And we urge the police to take decisive action against this imposter for the offences of theft, perjury and impersonation.



Issued by



Anthony Chibuye

FDD Spokesperson