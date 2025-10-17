FIFA has issued a statement after Trump threatened to change the host cities for next summer’s World Cup.

FIFA has issued a statement after US President Donald Trump threatened to change the host cities for next summer’s World Cup.

The tournament will be co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada, with the final set to take place at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 19

However, despite the competition being just nine months away, Trump has warned that he could intervene and change the host cities.

He claims he could contact FIFA President Gianni Infantino to pressure Democrat-run cities to take a tougher stance on crime.

At a cabinet meeting on Sunday, October 12, he said: “If somebody is doing a bad job and I feel there are unsafe conditions, I would call Gianni, who’s phenomenal, and I would say, ‘Let’s move it to another location.

“He wouldn’t love to do it, but he would do it very easily.”

In response, a FIFA spokesperson told POLITICO: “Safety and security are of the utmost importance at all FIFA events worldwide.

“And it is ultimately the government’s responsibility to decide what’s in the best interest of public safety.

“We hope every one of our 16 host cities will be ready to fulfill all necessary requirements for a successful 2026 World Cup.”

The United States are set to host two of the world’s biggest sporting events in the coming years.

After next summer’s World Cup, Los Angeles will stage the Summer Olympics in 2028.