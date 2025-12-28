FIFA rejects Nigeria’s appeal over DR Congo players

FIFA has reportedly dismissed Nigeria’s appeal challenging the eligibility of several DR Congo players, bringing the Super Eagles’ 2026 World Cup qualification campaign to an end.

Recall that DR Congo secured their place in the intercontinental playoffs after defeating Nigeria 4–3 on penalties in the CAF playoff final played on November 16 in Rabat.

Victor Osimhen had given Nigeria an early lead before Cédric Bakambu equalised, forcing the match into a shootout, which Nigeria later lost.

Following the defeat, the Nigeria Football Federation lodged a protest on December 16, alleging that up to nine DR Congo players, including Aaron Wan-Bissaka, breached FIFA regulations on dual nationality.

According to The Nation, FIFA rejected the petition, citing insufficient evidence to support the claims.