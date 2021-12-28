

By Balewa Zyuulu

Filing of nomination for the Kabwata parliamentary by-election slated for 20th January, 2022 is underway with 4 political parties already filed their nominations.

Those that have so far filed in include economic and equity party –EEP-, People’s Alliance for Change –PAC-, United Progressive People Party –UPP- and the Patriotic Front –PF-.

And speaking to journalists after he filed in his nomination, EEP candidate Chilufya Tayali expressed confidence of scooping the kabwata parliamentary seat saying he is the right candidate to represent the interest of the people of Kabwata.

And Patriotic Front candidate, Clement Tembo has asked the people of Kabwata to reconsider the former ruling party by voting for him in the forthcoming by-election.

Other parties yet to file in their nominations include the ruling UPND candidate, Socialist party and Rainbow party and an independent candidate.

The kabwata seat fell vacant following the death of UPND Member of Parliament Levy Mkandawire.

PHOENIX NEWS