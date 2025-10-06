Five locations that would be most dangerous in event of WW3 as Russia sends chilling threat to strike 23 UK locations

The Doomsday Clock appears to be ticking, with Russia recently detailing a whopping 23 UK locations which could be targeted in an attempt to get World War III underway. But there are a handful of other locations that could be equally as dangerous.

This week, Russian senator and war combatant Dmitry Rogozin shared a map highlighting various ‘targets’ of military strikes, including army bases in Barrow, Plymouth and Glasgow.

Following the chilling image, TV propagandist Vladimir Solovyov said that these military barracks would be ‘targets in Britain that could be destroyed first’ if President Vladimir Putin decided to invade.

“The idiots will get what’s coming to them,” Solovyov warned.

The messages come after Russia was accused of violating Estonia’s airspace with a military aircraft, and its drones were shot down in Poland.

These threats, along with US President Donald Trump’s failed bids to broker a peace treaty between Russia and Ukraine, have sparked a conspiracy that World War III could be well on the horizon.

If war did break out, though, it’s not just the UK that would be at risk—there are actually five other dangerous locations, including one you might not expect.

Taiwan Strait

Harry Kazianis, an expert on global politics, explained that WWIII could occur on the Taiwan Strait due to tensions between China and Taiwan.

Taiwan, once part of China, was formerly known as Formosa. If war broke out here, it would force the United States, allied ships, and aircraft to challenge a fait accompli, according to Kazianis’ article in the National Security Journal.

The problem, he says, is that conflict there would impact shipping lanes in a way the US, Japan and the Philippines couldn’t ignore.

He added that misidentified missiles or aggressive submarine moves could trigger a larger conflict.

Eastern Europe

The Russia-Ukraine war, which began with the former’s official invasion in February 2022, continues to rage on.

The two countries, as well as the Black Sea and the Baltic, have been named by Kazianis as danger zones.

On September 30, Putin released a statement vowing Russian troops would prevail in Ukraine, hinting at the idea that he has no plans to actually broker a ceasefire agreement with Ukraine.

He said: “Our fighters and commanders go on the attack, and the entire country, all of Russia, is waging this righteous battle and working hard.

“We are fighting and we are prevailing.”

Israel and Iran

Israel and Iran have both exchanged devastating missile and drone attacks in recent years. There have been rockets launched, air bases hit and according to the expert, war could easily escalate due to each side’s miscalculation.

“The commute from limited strikes to theater war is short: air refueling tracks get contested, long-range air defenses engage aircraft and standoff weapons, and misidentified radar returns become ‘proof’ of intent,” he said.

“Worse, the conflict sits astride the world’s energy routes.”

Korean Peninsula

North Korea has missiles, while South Korea is equipped with modern airpower and is willing to retaliate if an attack takes place, as per the journalist.

According to the expert, a ‘small spark’ would set off a tragic war, whether that be a fatal exchange along the Northern Limit Line at sea or a missile test that overshoots.

“The problem is that both sides keep score in public now. Seoul can’t shrug off casualties; Pyongyang can’t admit weakness,” he explained.

The Himalayas

The fifth and final place where WWIII could break out is the India-China Himalayas.

The two nuclear powers could butt heads over the border. The road to war could start with a ‘patrol clash [which] turns into rocket and artillery duels, then spirals as air defenses and fighters join’.

Kazianis speculates that outside powers would ‘scramble to mediate’, with missteps pulling the United States and Russia into the political war.

Where is the safest part of the world to live?

Now that the likes of the Korean Peninsula and the UK are reportedly off the cards, you’ll probably want to know what part of the world will be safe from the conflict.

Investigative journalist Annie Jacobsen, author of Nuclear War: A Scenario, claimed both New Zealand and Australia are the best places to hunker down because of its environment.

“Most of the world, certainly the mid-latitudes would be covered in sheets of ice… places like Iowa and Ukraine would be just snow for 10 years,” she told the Diary of a CEO podcast.

“Agriculture would fail, and when agriculture fails people just die.

“On top of that you have the radiation poisoning because the ozone layer will be so damaged and destroyed that you couldn’t be outside in the sunlight – people will be forced to live underground fighting for food everywhere except in New Zealand and Australia.”

So, to the other side of the world we go. Meet you there?