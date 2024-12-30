Five people charged in connection with One Direction star Liam Payne’s de@th 

Five people have reportedly been charged in connection with One Direction star Liam Payne’s de@th in Argentina.

Argentinian online newspaper Infobae published that five people have been charged by a judge and two have been remanded in custody.

The site claims that one of those charged is Liam’s friend Rogelio ‘Roger’ Nores, who said he left the singer at the CasaSur Palermo hotel about an hour before he fell to his de@th.

Infobae reported that the authorities have charged him with negligent homicide.

Braian Paiz, a waiter who admitted to using drugs, including coc@ine, with the singer, was charged with supplying narcotics for payment.

CasaSur employee Ezequiel Pereyra was allegedly also charged with supplying drugs.

Hotel managers Gilda Martín and Esteban Grassi have reportedly been charged with manslaughter. All five have been summoned to appear in court.

The One Direction star died on October 16 after falling from a third floor balcony at the CasaSur Palermo hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He was 31.

Police launched a wide-ranging investigation into his death and previously Nores denied being a suspect.

A 911 call the day the singer died warned that he had been acting aggressively and could have been under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

Grassi, the chief receptionist, claimed Liam called down ‘insistently’ to ask for alcohol, and to ask where he could get cocaine, allegedly insulting a member of staff who said he could not help.

Text messages purporting to have been exchanged between Liam and an escort in which he offered her $5,000 (£3,900) to ‘party’.

It came as reports suggested a psychiatrist had emailed Nores to advise it was ‘impossible’ to continue supporting Liam with his mental health – and to warn of the risks associated with mixing antidepressants and alcohol.

Alleged dealers Braian Nahuel Paiz and Ezequiel David Pereyra, a former employee at the Buenos Aires hotel, said they were ‘retaining their right to remain silent’ during a previous hearing in front of Laura Bruniard.

Following a police investigation, both defendants were charged with the crime of supplying narcotics for payment, which could lead to a sentence of up to 15 years in prison.