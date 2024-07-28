FIVE SUSPECTS ARRESTED FOR THEFT OF COPPER CATHODES WORTH OVER K6.6 MILLION



Police have arrested five suspects in connection with theft of 26 tons of copper cathodes valued over K6.6 Million in Kapiri Mposhi District of Central Province.



According to the Provincial Police Commissioner, Charity Munganga, the copper cathodes were stolen from a truck registration number T184 BCR and trailer registration T610 BCR belonging to a Tanzanian Company called Bukoli Kwetu limited.



ZANIS reports that Ms Munganga, who guided Provincial Permanent Secretary Milner Mwanakampwe, to the place where the contraband was hidden, explained that the driver, Aggrey Mwanri, a Tanzanian national, was attacked by three unknown men at Mafwasa area in Kapiri Mposhi as he was driving to Nakonde.



Ms Munganga added that the three unknown men blocked the road with a barricade which deflates tyres when crossed over.



“They then grabbed and pulled the driver out of the truck and covered his face with a cloth and threw him in an unknown vehicle which took him to an unknown place where he was left tied up with masking tape on both hands, legs and was blind folded,” she narrated.



Ms Munganga said the victim managed to remove the tape from his hands and sought assistance from a nearby village known as Ngulube farms, where he was assisted in contacting the Police Station.



She stated that officers were dispatched to the scene immediately.



“They took the victim to the hospital for medical examination and was treated,” she stated.



She further indicated that the total value of the copper cathodes is K6, 653,068.



Amit Gilani, a representative from Inara Investments, the transporter of the copper cathodes, said his company was alerted when the mobile tracker on the truck showed that the truck was going off route.



Mr Gilani said the truck later went missing and could not be traced with the device.



“It was later discovered that the device was removed from the truck,” he said.



Dr Mwanakampwe described the incident as unfortunate saying he would leave that matter to the law enforcers to investigate.



He said the government would ensure that such matters are investigated and the culprits are brought to book.



Meanwhile, metal straps used to tie the copper cathodes to the truck were found in a ditch about 100 meters from the houses at the village.