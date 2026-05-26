Five years ago, Zambia stood divided, says Hichilema



PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says five years ago, Zambia stood divided and internationally isolated.





And President Hichilema says Zambians across the world now walk with their heads held high.



Speaking after being declared a duly nominated presidential candidate alongside his running mate, Vice-President Mutale Nalumango, Hichilema said five years ago Zambian markets and bus stations had become centres of violence, intimidation, and segregation.





“Since Independence, we have had seven presidents from four political parties, yet we have preserved our peace. This is an asset we must maintain at all times.





“This is a rare and precious heritage that we must never destroy through division, violence, or political bickering,” said the Head of State.





Hichilema said the previous administration borrowed recklessly, leaving the country economically distressed and internationally isolated.



“Five years ago, Zambia was divided, economically distressed, and internationally isolated. Violence, corruption, and reckless borrowing had taken root in our country instead of responsible leadership.





“Markets and bus stations became zones of segregation, violence, and intimidation. Many Zambians had lost confidence in the future of their beloved country,” he said.



The President said his administration had since restored the rule of law, peace, national dignity, and confidence in the country.





“Today, Zambia is rising. We have restored the rule of law, order, peace, national dignity, and confidence in our country,” Hichilema said.



He added that Zambians are now admired and respected across the world.





“Zambians across the world now walk with their heads held high. When you travel outside the country and present your passport at immigration, they look at it and say, ‘Ahh, Zambia — Bally’s people, HH’s people — come in,’” remarked Hichilema.



© TV Yatu | May 25, 2026