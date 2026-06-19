FLOYD MAYWEATHER FACES THEFT CHARGES



Boxer Floyd Mayweather faces two felony charges in Las Vegas over allegations that he wrote a bad cheque to purchase a watch from a luxury resale store.



Mayweather was scheduled for an initial appearance Monday in Las Vegas Justice Court. He was not physically present for the hearing, but an attorney represented him on his behalf, according to the Clark County District Attorney’s office. His case is scheduled for a hearing in September.





Mayweather, 49, was charged in April with theft as well as drawing and passing a check without sufficient funds with the intent to defraud, according to court records.





Prosecutors in Clark County allege that in December 2024, Mayweather wrote a $200,000 check through Wells Fargo Bank to Las Vegas designer resale store Gold and Beyond, despite having insufficient funds in his account, according to the criminal complaint.





Mayweather’s attorney and representatives did not immediately return requests for comment.





The felony charges come as Mayweather faces other legal battles. He was sued in New York over his alleged failure to pay rent at a Manhattan apartment earlier this year, and he was in financial disputes with multiple jewelers. He also filed a lawsuit in New York against his former business manager, alleging a yearslong fraud scheme.





Mayweather, the former five-division world champion, announced earlier this year that he was coming out of retirement and returning to competitive boxing this summer.

Mayweather was scheduled to be in Athens, Greece, for the “Battle of the Legends” boxing match on June 27, according to an earlier press release. In April, Mayweather confirmed he would be at a match in Athens.- AP