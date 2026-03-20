Football Legend George Weah Contradict CAF With Indepth Analysis Of The Rules Of The Game



“In football, the Laws of the Game are clear: the referee on the pitch is the final authority on decisions made during the match. Once play is allowed to continue and the match is completed, the result obtained on the field must stand.



Under the applicable rules of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), match officials have full authority during the game.





CAF regulations are in line with the FIFA Laws of the Game, which provide that:

“The referee has full authority to enforce the Laws of the Game in connection with the match to which he has been appointed, and his decisions on facts connected with play are final.





— Law 5, Laws of the Game (applied by all Confederations including CAF competitions).

In the present case of the final AFCON match between Senegal and Morocco, the referee allowed the match to continue after the walk-off by Senegal, and the game was completed, including extra time, with a result obtained on the field of play.





Additionally, post match, the referee report noted a stoppage during the match, not a forfieture and recommended appropiate sanctions for the infractions during the match.



For this reason, the subsequent decision by CAF committee, taken after the match had already been concluded, should not override the authority exercised by the referee during the game in keeping with the Laws of the Game – Law 5.





Football must be decided on the pitch, not re-decided after the final whistle.

There is therefore no sporting justification to nullify a match that was completed in accordance with the referee’s authority and the Laws of the Game otherwise the beautiful game will head down a slippery slope where committee room officials and not match officials will be making post match rulings to override referees on-field decisions like penalties, offside and red cards.





Where will it end?

This decision has further scarred and blemished African football, undermining confidence in the fairness, consistency, and integrity of football on the continent.

I call on the court of Arbitration for Sports(CAS) and other relevant authorities to move decisively so that this travesty does not stand.





I also want to use this opportunity to clarify that social media posts widely circulating claiming that I support the decision by CAF Disciplinary Committee against Senegal is blatantly false.



All those circulating my image and attaching same to such fallacious statements are advised to refrain.



George Manneh Weah, Sr.

Ballon D’or Winner (1995)

Three Times African Footballer of the Year (1989, 1994, 1995)”.



Ade Divine via George WEAH