FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER DISMISSES CONCERNS OVER REOPENING OF ISRAELI EMBASSY IN ZAMBIA





By Chamuka Shalubala



Foreign Affairs Minister Mulambo Haimbe has downplayed concerns about the reopening of the Israeli Embassy in Zambia, describing critics as misinformed.





In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Haimbe says Zambia’s diplomatic relations with Israel are not new, dating back to 1964 when the two countries established ties.





He says the reopening of the embassy after 50 years should therefore not be viewed as sinister, highlighting the longstanding diplomatic relationship between Zambia and Israel.





Mr. Haimbe has pointed out that Israel is not the only nation engaged in conflict with which Zambia maintains diplomatic relations, citing Palestine as another example.





The Minister has since urged the public to understand the broader context of international relations, calling out those questioning government’s position as misguided.





Israel has been condemned world over on what is called human injustices on its attacks in Gaza.



PHOENIX NEWS