Man Takes Sister’s Skeleton to Bank After Being Denied Access to Her Savings

A shocking incident in eastern India has drawn widespread outrage after a man carried his late sister’s skeletal remains to a bank in a desperate attempt to prove her death and access her savings.

The unusual protest, captured on video and widely shared online, has sparked debate over bureaucratic hurdles and the challenges faced by rural families navigating the banking system.

Desperation Leads to Shocking Protest

The incident occurred in Odisha, where 52-year-old Jitu Munda said he resorted to exhuming his sister’s remains after repeated failed attempts to withdraw her money.

According to police, Munda dug up the remains of his 56-year-old sister, Kalara, and carried them in a sack to a local bank branch in Keonjhar district. A viral video shows him placing the bundle outside the bank entrance in protest.

Munda said frustration drove his actions after officials repeatedly asked for proof of death.

Bank Denies Allegations

According to BBC News, the bank at the centre of the controversy, Indian Overseas Bank, distanced itself from the incident, saying staff never requested physical proof of the deceased.

Officials said Munda had been informed of the legal process required to access the funds but failed to comply. They also disputed parts of his account, alleging he initially approached the branch in an intoxicated state and later returned with the remains, creating a “distressing” situation.

Branch manager Sushant Kumar Sethi said Munda had earlier claimed his sister was alive but unable to visit the bank, prompting staff to offer a home visit before later being told she had died.

Government Orders Investigation

The incident triggered national attention, with criticism directed at both the banking system and local authorities.

Suresh Pujari, Revenue Minister of Odisha, confirmed that investigations were underway and warned that action would be taken against the branch manager if wrongdoing is established.

Local authorities in Keonjhar also expressed concern, emphasising the need to protect citizens’ dignity and ensure fair treatment in accessing financial services.

Bureaucratic Challenges Highlighted

The case has highlighted the difficulties many families face when trying to access a deceased relative’s funds, especially in rural areas.

In India, if an account holder has not nominated a beneficiary, relatives must provide a death certificate and proof of legal heirship — a process that can be slow and complicated, particularly in remote communities with limited access to documentation.

Munda told local media that his sister, a daily wage labourer, had deposited about 19,300 rupees shortly before her death after selling her livestock. He said repeated visits to the bank yielded no results, prompting his drastic action.

Resolution After Public Outcry

Following the backlash, authorities intervened to resolve the matter. Police persuaded Munda to return the remains to the burial site while officials expedited the necessary paperwork.

By midweek, a death certificate and legal heir documents had been issued, and the bank confirmed that the funds had been released to the family.

Officials also offered Munda financial assistance of 30,000 rupees.