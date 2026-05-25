MUNDUBILE,  MAKEBI ZULU BARRED FROM VISITING JAILED NAKACINDA

Presidential aspirant, Brian Mundubile and his running mate

Makebi Zulu have been blocked from visiting jailed PF senior

official Raphael Nakacinda.

After being denied entry into the Lusaka Correctional Facility

to see their colleague, Mundubile took it to his social media

handle, to register his displeasure.

“We have been denied access to see Hon. Raphael Nakachinda and

others at Lusaka Correctional Facility together with my Running

Mate, Hon. Makebi Zulu,” he said.

Sometimes in April, the then PF Pamodzi Alliance President Zulu

was denied access to visit Patriotic Front Secretary General

Nakacinda, Joseph Malanji, and others who are incarcerated at

Chimbokaila Correctional Facility in Lusaka.

After being made to stand and wait for more than one hour for

clearance from the supposed high command to visit these

leaders, he has been denied access on the pretext that

Correctional Service officers had failed to obtain clearance

from State House to allow us to see them.

The Correctional Service officers insisted that they needed

clearance from State House in order to allow him into the

facility.

Recently, Nakacinda went on hunger strike at Chimbokaila Prison

in Lusaka after allegedly being denied access to his lawyers

and the ability to communicate with them.

The development came to light today when food was taken to

Nakacinda at the prison, but he refused to receive it, stating that he was on a hunger strike.

According to Nakacinda, he has been denied access to his legal

team, denied use of a phone to speak to his lawyers, and denied

the ability to properly instruct counsel in the multiple criminal cases he is facing.

He is currently serving a sentence arising from a defamation of

the President conviction and is also involved in other serious

matters, including seditious practices and an espionage case.

The hunger strike raises grave human rights and fair trial

concerns, especially because some of the matters before the

courts carry serious legal consequences.

An accused person must be allowed full access to lawyers,

adequate time to prepare a defence, and the ability to instruct

counsel without obstruction.

Article 14 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political

Rights guarantees every accused person the right to adequate

time and facilities to prepare a defence and to communicate

with counsel of their own choosing.

The Nelson Mandela Rules on the treatment of prisoners also

require that prisoners be treated with respect for their

inherent dignity and protected from cruel, inhuman or degrading

treatment.

Nakacinda is also said to be concerned for his safety inside

prison after allegedly narrating an incident in which an

unknown liquid was reportedly nearly poured on him, raising

fears that he may be at risk.

This is no longer a routine prison matter. It is a matter

touching on constitutional rights, fair trial protections,

human dignity and the rule of law.

If the State has cases against Nakacinda, those cases must

proceed before competent courts. But he must be allowed to

defend himself. He must be allowed to speak to his lawyers.

He must be allowed to instruct them. He must be allowed access

to the basic tools of justice.

A hunger strike by a prisoner facing multiple criminal cases is

a serious alarm. The authorities must urgently intervene,

guarantee his access to lawyers, investigate his safety

concerns, and ensure that his health is monitored before the

situation deteriorates further.

When an accused person stops eating because he believes the

justice system has cut him off from his own defence, the

country must pay attention.