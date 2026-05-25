BWEENGWA ASPIRING CANDIDATE CLIFF MWIINGA TO LEAVE THE  COUNTRY OVER SAFETY CONCERN

BWEENGWA ASPIRING CANDIDATE CLIFF MWIINGA TO LEAVE THE COUNTRY OVER SAFETY CONCERNS



Bweengwa independent aspiring candidate Cliff Mwiinga says he will temporarily leave the country for safety reasons and will only return when he feels it is safe for him to do so.





He has since urged his supporters to continue campaigning peacefully on his behalf.



Mr. Mwiinga said he feels as though he is under house arrest because he cannot freely use his vehicle unless it is a private one, due to fears of being attacked again, remecalling the incident in which he was allegedly attacked while filing his nomination papers.





He has called on his supporters to remain peaceful, vigilant, and focused during the campaign period.





Mr. Mwiinga stated that he is ready to serve the people of Bweengwa and appealed to voters to support his candidature.



Speaking to the media, Mr. Mwiinga emphasized that his campaign is not based on violence or insulting fellow candidates contesting the same position.

He said his vision is centered on bringing development to Bweengwa, the area where he was raised.

Mr. Mwiinga has also appealed to traditional leaders and non governmental organizations (NGOs) to help ensure the safety and protection of both him and his supporters.



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