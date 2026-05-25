Let’s not be arrogant and say we’ve already won, Hichilema cautions supporters



PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has urged supporters not to be complacent ahead of the August 13 general elections, saying there is still a lot of work to be done to secure victory.





Speaking recently at the Mulungushi International Conference Centre, President Hichilema stressed the need for vigorous campaigns and a massive voter turnout on polling day.





“Let us not be arrogant and say we’ve already won, no! We have a lot of work to do. We have to campaign, we have to work hard and most of all, on the 13th of August, we must turn out and vote in big numbers,” said Hichilema.

The Head of State noted that the UPND cannot win without votes and called on supporters to remain active on the ground.



“There’s nothing to say Bally has already won. We must all go out and campaign. Take out the people we’ve campaigned with… take them to the polling station. Each one of you must take five people to the polling station,” he urged.



©️ TV Yatu | David Kashiki | May 25, 2026.