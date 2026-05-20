Former Chingola Central MP CHIPOKA WABANTU now Chingola West ADOPTED candidate THANKS PRESIDENT HH!
WORK CONTINUES ba CHINGOLA
I thank the president and our UPND party, for trusting yet again to carry his vision in Chingola. This time, Chingola West Constituency.
As we begin the campaigns, I call on each one of us to work as a UNITED team. Committed to president Hakainde’s vision and values.
As your friend, brother and servant, I call for a peaceful, value and issue based journey to success.
Bally WABONSE
Chipoka Wabantu
Leadership that delivers.
Rebuilding Chingola West constituency Brick by Brick 🧱 🧱