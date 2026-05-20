Former Chingola Central MP CHIPOKA WABANTU now Chingola West ADOPTED candidate THANKS PRESIDENT HH!





WORK CONTINUES ba CHINGOLA



I thank the president and our UPND party, for trusting yet again to carry his vision in Chingola. This time, Chingola West Constituency.





As we begin the campaigns, I call on each one of us to work as a UNITED team. Committed to president Hakainde’s vision and values.





As your friend, brother and servant, I call for a peaceful, value and issue based journey to success.





Bally WABONSE

Chipoka Wabantu

Leadership that delivers.



Rebuilding Chingola West constituency Brick by Brick 🧱 🧱