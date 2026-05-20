Former Chingola Central MP CHIPOKA WABANTU now Chingola West ADOPTED candidate THANKS PRESIDENT HH

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Former Chingola Central MP CHIPOKA WABANTU now Chingola West ADOPTED candidate THANKS PRESIDENT HH!



WORK CONTINUES ba CHINGOLA

I thank the president and our UPND party, for trusting yet again to carry his vision in Chingola. This time, Chingola West Constituency.



As we begin the campaigns, I call on each one of us to work as a UNITED team. Committed to president Hakainde’s vision and values.



As your friend,  brother and servant, I call for a peaceful, value and issue based journey to success.


Bally WABONSE
Chipoka Wabantu
Leadership that delivers.

Rebuilding Chingola West constituency Brick by Brick 🧱 🧱

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