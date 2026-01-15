Former MP says DNA tests show some of the kids not his

Former Norton MP Temba Mliswa has revealed that DNA testing has confirmed that some of the children he has publicly claimed as his are not biologically his, a disclosure that has sparked widespread debate on social media.

Mliswa, who has previously described himself as a “superdad”, said he made the discovery after conducting DNA tests, although he did not disclose how many tests were carried out or how many of the children were found not to be his.

“Some of the children are not mine, I have done DNAs. That’s the most emotional part I have to tell you,” Mliswa said in a video posted online on Tuesday, which quickly went viral.

Visibly emotional, the former legislator said he had chosen to continue supporting the children despite the revelations, stressing that they were innocent and should be protected from the fallout.

“I have tears but I love the kids, I will look after them because they are innocent. It’s a hard one for me. The kids don’t know, and they must not know,” he said.

Mliswa has previously stated that he has 19 children with 10 different women, a claim that has often placed his private life under public scrutiny. His latest admission adds another layer to a personal narrative that has frequently played out in the public domain.

The video triggered mixed reactions on social media, with some users sympathising with Mliswa’s decision to continue caring for the children, while others questioned the wisdom of making such sensitive information public.

One user on X commented: “Technically everyone is now on their feet wondering ‘which one of us is an alien?’ Some own goal this.”

Others argued that the matter should have remained private to protect the children involved, warning that public disclosures could have unintended emotional consequences.

Mliswa has not issued further clarification since the video, but his comments have reignited discussion around paternity, responsibility and the boundaries between public life and private family matters.

