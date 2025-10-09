Former nun marries Catholic seminarian in secret after they fell in love while praying together

A former nun has married a Catholic seminarian after the two fell in love while praying together.

Lais Dognini, who later became a social media influencer, met Jackson Dognini when he offered to pray for her during a period of depression.

At the time, Jackson was still in seminary training for the priesthood, and Lais had recently left a Carmelite convent where she had lived for two years.

Though they had been in the same missionary circles for over six years, they had never spoken until Jackson reached out to offer prayers.

The two began exchanging messages and eventually became close friends.

After a long period of reflection, Jackson decided to leave the seminary, and the couple began dating in April 2024.

They got engaged in October of the same year and were secretly married in March 2025.

On October 7, Lais shared the news publicly, writing on Instagram, “We’re adults now and we know what we want in life.”