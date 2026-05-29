FORMER UPND MINISTER SIKAZWE JOINS MUNDUBILE



Brian Mundubile, a leading opposition leader, recently welcomed former United Party for National Development (UPND) Muchinga provincial minister Hon Sikazwe into the Tonse Alliance, which raises further concerns for the UPND.





Such defections are not simply individual decisions; they are frequently indicative of broader political currents, reflecting evolving party dynamics, strategic calculations, and the ongoing quest for political relevance as the UPND’s popularity declines.