Former Zambian President Accused of Aiding Criminal Suspect’s Escape



Wilhelmia Van de Merwe/@kimberlynewshour



ackground and Initial Accusation



Zambia has been abuzz with the news of the escape of a serial criminal, JJ Banda, who is ironically a lawmaker in the Zambian House of Representatives, from state custody. President Edgar Lungu, who has declared his intention to challenge his successor Hakainde Hichilema for the presidency, has been implicated in Banda’s escape. Lungu is accused of being the mastermind behind the incident.



The Alleged Abduction



Two months ago, JJ Banda’s alleged abduction in the early hours of the morning was surprisingly first announced by former President Lungu’s headquarters, even before police investigations began. That afternoon, Lungu led a horde of supporters and opposition political party allies to besiege a nearby police department where JJ’s SUV had been discovered, demanding that he be handed over to them.



Suspicious Actions by Lungu’s Faction



What was baffling was the Lungu-led mob’s hasty conclusion that JJ Banda had been abducted by government agents and that President Hichilema was responsible. JJ Banda was later discovered 30 km south of Zambia’s capital on an abandoned farm belonging to Lungu’s ally. The news of his discovery was again announced by Lungu’s political faction, who appeared to have advance information.



Historical Crimes and Political Interference



During Edgar Lungu’s rule, JJ Banda led a band of criminals that raided a police department, beat up officers, and stole firearms and ammunition. The police chief who attempted to arrest him was promptly fired by then-President Lungu. A year earlier, JJ had beaten up and urinated in the mouth of a journalist who questioned him about an alleged crime involving burning his girlfriend to death after she refused to abort his baby.



Renewed Legal Action and the Escape



After his alleged abduction, which many viewed as a choreographed attempt by the former President to cause anarchy in the country, the police revisited the crimes, charged him, and sent him to court in Eastern Zambia, where the crimes were committed. It was during this time that JJ escaped from the hospital after feigning an illness.



Lungu’s Threats and Current Status



A day earlier, Edgar Lungu had warned of bloodshed and an uprising if JJ died in prison. Many observers see this statement by the former President as a veiled attempt to divert attention. There has been no concrete news of JJ’s whereabouts since.