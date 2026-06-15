🚨🇪🇸 FOUR Lessons for Spain after the 0-0 draw with Cabo Verde:



1- Without Nico and Lamine , who provide speed and width, there is no difference between this Spain side and those of 2022 and 2018, who could make 1000 passes yet fail to win games.





2- Cabo Verde gave Spain a taste of what opponents are preparing for them. Teams will sit deep and cram spaces vertically, knowing that crosses and long range shots won’t be much of a problem to deal with.





3- Spain, therefore, must prepare for the above. Quick transitions and switches of play will be key to their success. The slow passes give room for opponents to be aware of what space has to be shut down.





4- Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams will be key to drag teams wide and enable fullbacks to make deep runs that unlock games.



Ade Divine