FPI Alarmed by Mweetwa’s Threats of Statutory Media Regulation!



The Zambia Free Press Initiative has expressed alarm over Information Minister Cornelius Mweetwa’s recent remarks threatening statutory regulation of the media in response to a headline published by The Mast newspaper. The Initiative firmly rejects this approach, emphasizing the importance of a free and independent press in a democratic society.



In a statement , Zambia Free Press Initiative founder Joan Chirwa argued that while excellence in journalism and accurate reporting are essential, statutory regulation is not the answer. The organization called on the government to refrain from using threats of regulation to control the media.





“The media plays a crucial role in holding those in power accountable and facilitating public discourse,” the statement read. “Such threats are not what we expect in a democracy, where freedom of speech and the press must be protected.”







The statement also referenced Zambia’s history of government interference in the media, citing the forced closure of The Post newspaper in June 2016 as a stark reminder of the dangers of overreach. The closure of the critical newspaper silenced an important voice and had a chilling effect on Zambia’s media landscape.



The Free Press Initiative further pointed out that Zambia already has a well-established self-regulation mechanism for media houses, allowing journalists and media organizations to address grievances without resorting to statutory regulation, which could undermine freedom of expression.



The Initiative also reminded Minister Mweetwa of his endorsement of the self-regulation mechanism during a meeting with the Media Self-Regulation Council in April 2024. According to reports by the state-owned ZNBC, Mweetwa had expressed support for media self-regulation, stating, “The government is keen to see the media regulating itself,” and emphasizing that “the state of any democracy is determined by the freedom of journalists.”





“At that meeting, Mweetwa also reiterated that the government would ‘continue protecting journalists and ensure they carry out their duties without intimidation or interference,’” the statement continued.





The Zambia Free Press Initiative called on Minister Mweetwa to reflect on his previous stance and reconsider his current position. The organization urged the government to engage more constructively with the media and other stakeholders to promote journalism excellence while adhering to President Hakainde Hichilema’s promise of non-interference with the media.



“We stand in solidarity with the Zambian media and call on the government to respect the fundamental rights of freedom of expression and the press,” the statement concluded.





In related news, the Zambia Free Press Initiative also welcomed a recent court ruling in favor of News Diggers newspaper. The Lusaka High Court dismissed a defamation suit brought by former ministers Given Lubinda and Jean Kapata, a verdict hailed by the Free Press Initiative as a victory for press freedom.





“This ruling reinforces our faith in the judiciary’s commitment to upholding press freedom and protecting journalists’ rights,” the statement read. “It also sends a strong message that attempts to intimidate and silence journalists through the courts will not be tolerated.”





FPI commended News Diggers for their courage in pursuing transparency and truth, celebrating the court’s decision as a victory for the rule of law and press freedom in Zambia.