FRA PURCHASES OVER A MILLION METRIC TONNES OF MAIZE AS THE 2025 CROP MARKETING SEASON PROGRESSES



Here are the highlights from the press release by FRA Acting Executive Director Justin Chuunka.





✅The Food Reserve Agency (FRA) has purchased 1,225,215 metric tonnes of non-genetically modified Grade A white maize from farmers across Zambia as of August 31, 2025.





✅This significant purchase underscores the agency’s commitment to supporting local farmers and enhancing national food security.





✅This quantity translates to approximately 24,504,300 bags of maize, with each bag weighing 50 kilograms, highlighting the substantial volume of maize acquired by the FRA.





✅The FRA operated 1,586 satellite depots nationwide to facilitate these purchases, ensuring widespread accessibility for farmers to sell their maize.





✅The agency will continue to buy surplus maize from farmers to replenish the National Strategic Food Reserves, and all satellite depots will remain open until all designated crops are purchased, demonstrating the FRA’s dedication to stockpiling food reserves.





✅The FRA attributes the successful purchases to competitive crop prices, effective agricultural policies, and favourable weather conditions, which have collectively contributed to a bumper harvest.





✅The agency urges farmers to sell excess maize to the government through FRA depots, while reserving enough for household use to ensure national food security, emphasizing the importance of balancing personal needs with national interests.



MIM