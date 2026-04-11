France Eyes Botswana Uranium After Niger Fallout



France is facing growing pressure to secure uranium supplies after losing access to key resources in Niger following the 2023 coup.





With nearly 70% of its electricity relying on nuclear power, France is now looking toward Botswana, which has large untapped uranium reserves. French state-backed company Orano has already secured exploration licences in the country





However, Botswana is not yet producing uranium, and any mining projects are still years away from completion.





The move signals a shift in France’s Africa strategy as it searches for new partners beyond West Africa. For now, the gap between potential supply and actual production leaves France dealing with uncertainty over its long-term energy security.