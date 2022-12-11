FRANCE INVITES ZAMBIA’S MINISTERS TO AN INVESTMENT MEETING

PRESS RELEASE

For immediate Release

Paris-Sunday December 11,2022

France has invited Zambia’s Ministers of Commerce, Tourism and Agriculture for a meeting to explore investment opportunities and possible areas of collaboration in Zambia.

French Minister of State for Development, Francophone and International Partnerships Chrysoula Zacharopoulou said the visit ideally should be held early next year to afford the concerned ministers an opportunity to engage with the private sector in France to invest in Zambia before the presidential visit.

Ms Zacharopoulou said this when she hosted Minister of Green Economy and Environment Collins Nzovu at her office in Paris.

She said there is a need to invest in Zambia and give the country the much needed visibility on the international scene.

Ms Zacharopoulou said Zambia has so much potential in the tourism sector which can greatly contribute to the growth of the economy and create jobs.

She further said that France was ready to support Zambia in sustainable forest management aimed at protecting biodiversity and preserving the forest.

Ms Zacharopoulou took note of Zamba’s strides in protecting its natural resources and assured the minister that France was ready to support the country in sustainable forest management.

Ms Zacharopoulou further assured her counterpart of France’s continued mobilisation of European donors to support developing countries inclusive of Zambia.

She also said the solution to the debt restructuring programme will be found and it will be a success story.

At the same meeting, Zambia’s Ambassador to France Dr Christine Kaseba Sata thanked Ms Zacharopoulou for conveying President Hakainde Hichilema’s message to his counterpart Emmanuel Macron on the need for a speedy resolution to the debt restructuring programme.

And Mr Nzovu commended France for its renewed interest in transforming Zambia’s economy through debt restructuring programmes and climate financing.

Issued by:

Naomi Ng’andu Mweemba

First Secretary Press

Zambia Embassy

Paris