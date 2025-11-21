FRANCE TELLS CITIZENS: GET READY FOR WAR (AND BRING BOARD GAMES)



The French government has issued a “resilience” guide urging citizens to prep a 72-hour emergency kit, with water, canned food, meds… and games.





This comes after the military chief warned France must be ready to “lose our children” in a war with Russia.





The guide recommends enlisting in the military, police, or firefighting corps, just in case playing Monopoly doesn’t cut it in a missile strike.





“Be feared to be free,” Macron said, as the country pivots from freedom, equality, fraternity to prepper kits, torches, and canned peas.



Source: EFE