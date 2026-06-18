France turns MQ-9 Reaper into a drone hunter armed with Hellfire missiles



The French Air and Space Force has successfully tested a new anti-drone capability by using an MQ-9 Reaper armed with AGM-114 Hellfire missiles to destroy an aerial target, marking a significant shift in the role of the iconic drone.





During a live-fire trial at the Île du Levant test range, the Reaper tracked and engaged a Banshee target drone designed to simulate hostile reconnaissance and attack UAVs. The target was successfully destroyed in flight.





The project transforms the MQ-9 Reaper from a platform primarily used for surveillance and ground attacks into an airborne drone interceptor capable of hunting enemy UAVs before they reach protected areas.





French officials say the concept offers a more cost-effective solution than deploying fighter jets against small drones, while also providing a persistent air patrol capability. The MQ-9 Reaper can remain airborne for more than 27 hours and operate at altitudes of up to 50,000 feet, allowing it to monitor large areas for extended periods.





The test is part of France’s broader effort to adapt to the growing threat posed by reconnaissance drones and loitering munitions, which have become a defining feature of modern warfare.





Military planners are now focused on improving the command-and-control network needed to rapidly detect, classify, track, and engage aerial threats in real time.