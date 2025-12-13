“France  Will Now Be Assisting Nigeria In Its Tax Collection” New Partnership Sealed

“France🇫🇷  Will Now Be Assisting Nigeria🇳🇬 In Its Tax Collection” New Partnership Sealed



Nigeria has taken a major step toward modernizing its tax system.

On December 10, 2025, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) signed a landmark MoU with France’s Directorate Générale des Finances Publiques (DGFP).



Under this partnership, France will support Nigeria with;

-Advanced digital tax systems
-Modern enforcement and compliance tools


-Technology transfer for smarter tax administration
-Extensive training for Nigerian tax officials



This collaboration aims to boost revenue generation, tighten compliance, and bring Nigeria’s tax administration closer to global standards.

