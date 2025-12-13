“France🇫🇷 Will Now Be Assisting Nigeria🇳🇬 In Its Tax Collection” New Partnership Sealed





Nigeria has taken a major step toward modernizing its tax system.



On December 10, 2025, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) signed a landmark MoU with France’s Directorate Générale des Finances Publiques (DGFP).





Under this partnership, France will support Nigeria with;



-Advanced digital tax systems

-Modern enforcement and compliance tools



-Technology transfer for smarter tax administration

-Extensive training for Nigerian tax officials





This collaboration aims to boost revenue generation, tighten compliance, and bring Nigeria’s tax administration closer to global standards.