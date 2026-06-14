Fred M’membe has condemned President Hakainde Hichilema over his remarks on Bill 7,

IN NEWS



By Sokosi Banda



Opposition Socialist Party has condemned President Hakainde Hichilema over his remarks on Bill 7, accusing him of undermining parliamentary independence and exerting pressure on Members of Parliament (MPs).





Yesterday, President Hichilema revealed that four UPND Members of Parliament namely Gary Nkombo, Elijah Muchima, Elias Mubanga and Newton Samakayi were among those who voted against Bill 7.





In an interview, Party President Dr Fred M’membe said the four MPs were not wrong to vote against Bill 7, stating that they acted according to their conscience and democratic duty.





He said MPs must be free to make independent decisions without intimidation or fear of political consequences.





Dr M’membe has since called for respect for constitutional democracy, warning that coercion in decision-making risks weakening governance and eroding public trust.