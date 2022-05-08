DR. FRED M’MEMBE SHOULD TAME HIS TONGUE.

He believes that the current administration serves imperialists. That’s simply not true.

Let’s define ” Imperialism” :

Imperialism, sometimes called “empire building”, is the practice of a nation forcefully imposing its rule or authority over other nations. Nothing of the sort is happening.

The claim by some over zealous opposition leaders that a US military base was going to be built here has been dispelled and rejected.

HH has made it clear that no such thing will happen.

Fred M’membe is an angry man…and for what? His statements on this matter are misleading, extremely emotional and very embarrassing to say the least.

Fred is a learned man, but his brand of politics is stuck in a bygone era. Even his Party’s manifesto is completely unrelatable.

The average Zambian knows nothing about Socialism. This is 2022 not 1945. Wake up Fred!!

SMLtv