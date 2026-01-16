French Montana explains how he ended up dating the Princess of Dubai and getting engaged to her

Rapper French Montana has spoken publicly about how he ended up dating a Princess of Dubai and later becoming engaged to her.

In a recent interview, Fat Joe asked French Montana how he bagged the Princess of Dubai, Sheikha Mahra, in the latest episode of the Joe and Jada podcast..

According to Montana, the connection was set up via mutual friends while he was hanging out inside Dubai.

He revealed that he was in Dubai for an event when he first saw her. He told his friend how he felt about her.

“I just happened to be in Dubai, and I remember I had seen her. She had put up that post where she divorced somebody. I’m like, I like her. Cause it take a lot of guts to throw that up. So when she threw that up, I’m like I like her,” he explained.

The pair began dating in 2024 but and they made their relationship official publicly in December 2025 after sparking rumours.

The rapper explained that their relationship was kept private for months due to security and royal protocol.

French Montana added that he spent long periods in Dubai, getting to know her family and inner circle.

French became engaged to Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, with the proposal taking place in June 2025 during Paris Fashion Week.

He said the engagement happened quietly, without publicity or social media announcements.

While no wedding date has been revealed yet, the celebration is expected to be extravagant given her family’s $18 billion fortune.