French relief as Algeria frees jailed novelist at centre of diplomatic crisis

Almost a year to the day since French-Algerian writer Boualem Sansal was arrested on arrival at Algiers airport, the Algerian president has pardoned him and allowed him to leave the country.

Sansal, 81, has been at the centre of a bitter diplomatic row between Paris and Algiers and President Abdelmadjid Tebboune’s decision came in response to a direct approach from German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

The writer arrived in Germany on a military plane on Wednesday evening and was taken to hospital.

French President Emmanuel Macron, who spoke to Sansal by phone, said France had used respect and calm to bring about his freedom.

“I thank President Tebboune for this act of humanity,” said Macron.

Although Paris had for months sought to lower tensions with Algeria, it was the German president’s role that secured Sansal’s release because of his good relations with Algeria’s leader.

French ambassador Stéphane Romatet, who was recalled from Algiers earlier this year for consultations because of the row, told French radio on Thursday that the crisis in relations was so deep that “from the start we knew a happy outcome… would go through a trusted third party and the German solution quickly came forward”.

Steinmeier said this week he had asked President Tebboune to pardon Sansal “given his advanced age and fragile health”, so the writer could receive medical treatment in Germany.

Tebboune said on Wednesday he had decided to respond favourably to Steinmeier’s request “because of its nature and humanitarian motives”.

Sansal is being treated for prostate cancer.

He was given a five-year jail sentence in July for undermining national unity with remarks that questioned Algeria’s borders.

The novelist has long been a critic of Algeria’s government, which had not responded favourably to France’s appeal for clemency.