FRESHER SIWALE REMEMBERED AS A FEARLESS ALLY IN UPND’S JOURNEY TO POWER

July 16, 2026

Lusaka – UPND Media Director Mr. Mark Simuuwe has paid tribute to the late opposition leader Mr. Fresher Siwale, acknowledging his contribution to the United Party for National Development’s rise to power.

Mr. Siwale, who passed away last week, was the president of the New Labour Party, one of the alliance partners that stood with the UPND in its pursuit of change and democratic governance.

“He was a fearless man, bold in speech and firm in conviction. His voice and alliance added strength to our cause,” said Mr. Simuuwe.

Back in 2020, at the UPND’s 20th Anniversary event, Mr. Siwale passionately urged UPND party leaders and members to remain steadfast in the face of adversity.

“Soldier on, and do not waver,” he said, encouraging UPND members to keep fighting for the realization of the party’s vision for a better Zambia.

His words and legacy continue to echo in the hearts of those who walked with him during Zambia’s critical political transition.

UPND MT