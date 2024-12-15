From Black Love To Breakup: Remy Ma And Papoose’s Relationship Timeline

Remy Ma and Papoose have long been celebrated as one of Hip-Hop’s most iconic couples. Their love story, filled with admirable loyalty and resilience, captivated fans as they navigated highs and personal struggles together. From holding it down as Remy sat behind bars to exchanging vows and reality TV stardom—their bond became a symbol of “Black love.”

However, over the years Remy and Papoose have shown that they’re not perfect as rumors of infidelity and public disputes have overshadowed their once-inspiring relationship. The couple’s journey began in 2004 when they met and the relationship deepened in 2008 when Remy Ma was sentenced to six years in prison for assault.

Papoose’s unwavering support during her incarceration, including their over-the-phone wedding that same year, solidified his reputation as a devoted partner. Fans admired his unshakable loyalty, with many hailing him as the “standard” of what a husband should be.

After Remy’s release in 2014, the couple quickly re-established themselves as a power duo, balancing their music careers and own endeavors. Their time on VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: New York further highlighted their relationship, showcasing the dynamics of their family and their bond. In 2016, the couple renewed their vows on TV and two years later, gave birth of their first child together, a daughter named Reminisce Mackenzie.

However, cracks in their marriage seemingly began in 2022, when rumors of Remy dating battle rapper Eazy The Block Captain surfaced. The entire debacle reportedly led to a rift between Papoose and Eazy that got physical, according to Pap. Speculation intensified as Remy started using her maiden name and was frequently seen with Eazy on different occasions.

Now, the situation has escalated as both Pap and Remy have accused each other of infidelity. Remy exposed Papoose for dating world champion boxer Claressa Shields, to which Papoose claimed to have requested a divorce multiple times. These events turned their private struggles into a public spectacle, with many fans heartbroken at the possible end of Remy and Papoose’s run.

As fans await clarity on the couple’s future, let us take a journey down memory lane of Remy Ma and Papoose’s relationship timeline.

2004

Remy Ma and Papoose meet through DJ Kay Slay in NYC, who tells him that Remy wants to do a song with him—but also warns him that Remy “likes him” but she’s “crazy.” They eventually collaborate on a song and immediately “click” as they build their friendship up.

According to Remy, before they officially got in the studio, she almost got him kicked out of a club while trying to check him out with a security guard’s flashlight. No hard feelings—the two would become inseparable, hanging out in the studio all the time, sitting in the car talking until morning and eventually entering a romantic relationship.

2008

Their relationship solidifies when Remy Ma is sentenced to six years in prison for shooting a former friend of hers. Despite her incarceration, Papoose remains devoted and loyal to her—visiting her regularly and supporting her through the ordeal.

In May of the same year, the couple got married over the phone while Remy was incarcerated. Despite the circumstances, Remy and Pap committed to one another.

2014

Remy Ma is released from prison and resumes her music career with Papoose by her side. The couple joins VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: New York.

The show offered Remy Ma a chance to reignite her music career while highlighting the resilience of her marriage with Papoose. Their journey struck a chord with viewers, inspiring other couples navigating similar struggles.

Before long, they became emblematic of “Black Love,” with Papoose proudly sporting apparel to promote the message. He also used his platform on the show to encourage other men to build and sustain healthy relationships with their partners.

2015

In December, the couple renewed their vows with a lavish wedding filmed for a VH1 special. Remy Ma and Papoose marked their love with a grand, televised ceremony, surrounded by friends, family, and Hip-Hop peers.

Remy described it as “the best day of my life,” a sentiment clearly reflective of the couple finally having the wedding of their dreams. It was a such contrast to their initial over-the-phone vows.

2018

The couple welcomes their first child together, a daughter named Reminisce Mackenzie who they affectionally call “The Golden Child.” The special moment arrived after Remy experienced a previous pregnancy complication.

“When I tell you she makes everything so peaceful, like, we don’t want to disagree on anything. We’re like alright, fine, whatever,” Remy Ma said at the time. “Everything is just so calm. She really completed the whole circle.” Remy also shared how Reminisce was conceived after trying IVF. “My husband calls the baby the Golden Child [because] it was a miracle. So many people were saying it might not work. We sacrificed a lot with no guarantees.”

2023

Rumors of trouble in paradise surfaced when Remy was linked to battle rapper Eazy The Block Captain. Speculation grew after Papoose reportedly got into a physical altercation with Eazy at a Chrome23 rap battle rap event for “getting too close” to Remy.

However, Remy denied the fight took place in a post on X. “I’d like to apologize to everyone that was disappointed tonight because we couldn’t get 3 full rounds from all the opponents,” she wrote at the time. “I tried …and can y’all pleasee STOP with the Eazy & Pap LIES There’s NO place like Chrome! Right back at it ; see y’all in August. #Chrome23.”

The couple then sparked breakup rumors when fans noticed Remy and Eazy at an Eagles-Cowboys football game in November and elsewhere. Also, she hadn’t shared a post of her with her husband since his birthday in March of 2022.

2024

The breakup rumors take a dramatic turn as alleged infidelity and more hit social media from the couple’s mouths. Remy Ma exposed Papoose of dating boxing champ Claressa Shields, and Pap shared that he requested a divorce from Remy “numerous times.”

After a fiery online exchange between Remy and Shields—who challenged Remy to a boxing match—Papoose followed up by claiming that his estranged wife is now “mad” that he moved on. Pap also dubbed her a “narcissist” and even doubled down on knocking out the battle rapper over “shaking his hand” then “sleeping with his wife.”

Shields fired at Remy, saying: “How a woman with 2 boyfriends mad at a man that has a girlfriend? @remyma if I ain’t the only one, why the hell you tagging me?” In response, Remy clarified that she’s a “one boyfriend woman” like she was a “one husband woman.”