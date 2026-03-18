FROM DAWN TO DAWN: MWAPE ENDORSES HH’S 24/7 VISION



March 18, 2026



United Party for National Development (UPND) Luapula Provincial Chairman Alfred Mwape has commended President Hakainde Hichilema for the pronouncement of a 24-hour economy, describing it as a bold and progressive step towards accelerating Zambia’s economic transformation.





Mr Mwape said the introduction of a 24-hour economic model will significantly boost national productivity, create employment opportunities, and improve the overall standard of living for citizens across the country.





He noted that the initiative demonstrates Government’s commitment to unlocking Zambia’s full economic potential by ensuring that business operations are no longer limited by time, thereby increasing output and efficiency in both the public and private sectors.





Mr Mwape further stated that the move is a strategic component of the New Dawn Government’s broader agenda to diversify the economy, attract both local and foreign investment, and drive sustainable economic development.





He explained that by enabling round-the-clock economic activity, key sectors such as manufacturing, agriculture, and services stand to benefit immensely through increased production, enhanced service delivery, and expanded market opportunities.





Mr Mwape said the benefits of the 24-hour economy are far-reaching, as the country stands to experience increased economic activity through continuous operations, leading to higher output and improved service delivery across sectors.





He added that extended business hours will create more employment opportunities, particularly for the youth, in industries such as manufacturing, tourism, and the service sector.

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Mr Mwape further highlighted that the initiative is expected to spur infrastructure development, including investments in transport systems, trading facilities, and retail spaces such as markets and supermarkets, to support round-the-clock operations.





He noted that the policy will enhance Zambia’s competitiveness on the global stage, making the country a more attractive destination for investment and positioning it as a regional hub for economic activity





Mr Mwape has since urged stakeholders, including the private sector and citizens, to embrace the initiative and actively participate in driving the country towards inclusive and sustainable economic growth.



(C) UPND MEDIA