From Division to Unity: Brian Mundubile & Makebi Zulu’s Rise as Zambia’s New Opposition Force for 2026





Brian Mundubile and Makebi Zulu have successfully filed their nomination papers and will contest the 2026 General Elections under the National Reconciliation Party for Unity and Prosperity.





But the real story is not just about filing papers it’s about resilience, survival, and the rebirth of a united opposition in Zambia.





It all started in October 2023 when a disputed convention fractured the Patriotic Front. Many viewed it as a calculated move to weaken the opposition. What followed was years of turbulence, court battles, political maneuvering, and attempts to keep the opposition divided.





When Edgar Lungu was blocked by the courts from returning in December 2024, he urged his supporters to find a new candidate. Behind the scenes, names were weighed carefully. Brian Mundubile’s name kept rising among the top options, with voices like Chilufya Tayali openly calling him the “Plan B.”





Then came the painful loss of President Edgar Lungu in June 2025, which created a leadership vacuum. Legal fights between factions intensified while the ruling UPND worked to maintain division. Yet from this chaos, two determined leaders emerged. Brian Mundubile, backed by the Tonse Alliance, and Makebi Zulu, who overcame his own factional challenges and created PF Pamodzi Alliance after winning the No Name Convention.





Instead of competing against each other, they chose unity. On May 13th, they stood together and announced their alliance. A powerful merger that has restored hope to millions of Zambians calling for a strong, credible alternative.





Mundubile had initially paid and prepared to contest under the FDD, a party that was gaining serious momentum after strong performances in the Chawama by-elections and the Kasama mayoral race. But once again, political obstacles we’ve come to now know as ‘imgalato’ appeared.





Focused, the two leaders turned to the National Reconciliation Party for Unity and Prosperity, a vehicle symbolizing light, healing, strength, and a fresh start for Zambian opposition politics.





Yesterday, May 19th, at Mulungushi International Conference Centre, they made history. With over 1,000 supporters representing all ten provinces called upon on the last minute and thousands from Lusaka, they met every requirement and filed their nominations. This was more than paperwork, it was a powerful statement of defiance and determination.





Against every trick, every setback, and every attempt to break them, Mundubile and Zulu have shown the true fighting spirit of leaders who refuse to be silenced.





If they could overcome years of division, manipulation, and obstacles to stand here today, what more can they achieve for Zambia?





On 13th August 2026, the choice belongs to the people of Zambia.



Stand with the future.

Stand with unity.

Stand with Brian Mundubile and Makebi Zulu.



Vote for Change. Vote for Zambia.



Michael M Mulusa

The Voice