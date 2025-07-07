FROM LIES TO KILLING: A GOVT AT WAR WITH ITS OWN CITIZENS



Before the elections, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema promised the multitudes of unemployed youths in this country mining licenses and capital.





Instead, his government has delivered nothing but death and despair. On top of these broken campaign promises, they have effectively declared war on their own citizens.





They have failed to deliver what they pledged and now, instead of acknowledging their failure, they are determined to punish the very voters who believed in them. The poor citizens of this country are being made to suffer simply for having placed their hope and trust in this administration. What a shame! What an injustice!





As the Holy Bible reminds us, “Weeping may endure for a night, but joy comes in the morning.” The tears, pain, and bloodshed we witness today will stand as testimony to this government’s cruelty and dishonesty.





Yes, our people may feel trapped in this hopeless situation today but nothing lasts forever because power is transitory. True redemption will come. Let them victimize, injure, maim, or even kill innocent citizens whose only “crime” is striving to fend for their families but one day, this injustice will be history. No government has declared war on its own citizens and they have succeeded. Tapali eko baleya. Fikapwa!





Ba Zambia, the time has come to stand up and be counted. Let us save ourselves from this madness.



Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party