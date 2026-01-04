“From National Hero to Heartbreak: Nakamba Says He’s ‘Sliding Into Depression’ After Costly AFCON Error — Can Zimbabwe Forgive?”

Zimbabwean midfielder Marvelous Nakamba has opened up emotionally after the painful moment that changed the course of Zimbabwe’s AFCON campaign — admitting that he is struggling mentally and feels he has let the nation down.

Nakamba, who captained the Warriors, was involved in the incident that gifted South Africa a crucial penalty during the final AFCON group-stage match, a moment that proved decisive and crushed Zimbabwe’s hopes of progressing further in the tournament.

Speaking from the heart, Nakamba said the incident has deeply affected him, explaining that everything he does in football — whether at club level or international duty — is driven by one goal: making Zimbabweans proud. Instead, he now feels he has disappointed the very people he plays for.

He described himself as heartbroken, apologising to fans and the nation, and revealed that the backlash and guilt are taking a serious toll on his mental health. According to Nakamba, the weight of the mistake has left him “slowly sliding into depression.”

This is not just about football anymore. It is about the human cost of pressure, expectations, and national disappointment placed on players who already carry the hopes of millions on their shoulders.

Nakamba has been one of Zimbabwe’s most consistent and disciplined professionals abroad — a player who has always represented the country with pride. One mistake, however costly, has now turned into a personal battle far beyond the pitch.

❓ Should one moment define a player’s entire contribution to the nation?

❓ Are fans doing enough to support players when they break down emotionally?

❓ Where does accountability end and compassion begin?

As emotions continue to run high, many are now calling for support, understanding, and unity, reminding the nation that players are human too — and that mental health matters just as much as results.