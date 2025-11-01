From Premier League to AFCON: High-Profile Foreign Coaches Who Applied for Zimbabwe Warriors Coaching Job

Foreign Coaches Vying for Zimbabwe Warriors Head Coach Role

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has received more than 200 applications for the vacant Warriors head coach position, drawing interest from both local and international coaches.

The online application portal closed on Thursday, marking the end of a month-long recruitment process.

High-Profile Foreign Coaches in the Running

According to Soccer24, among the notable applicants is Chris Hughton, 66, a former manager of Tottenham Hotspur, Norwich City, Newcastle United, Brighton, and Nottingham Forest. Hughton also has African coaching experience, having managed Ghana two years ago.

Other high-profile names reportedly vying for the position include former Tottenham boss Harry Redknapp, ex-Warriors goalkeeper Bruce Grobbelaar, and Belgian coach Tom Saintfiet.

Additionally, Sam Allardyce, Egyptian coach Mohamed Fathi, and Adel Amrouche, currently in charge of Rwanda, are believed to be in the mix.

German coach Winfried Schäfer, Ghana’s current technical director, is also reportedly under consideration, having been previously shortlisted for the role before Michael Nees was appointed.

Strict Eligibility Criteria

ZIFA confirmed that only coaches with a CAF Pro or UEFA Pro Licence and at least five years’ experience managing national teams in Africa were eligible to apply. The association emphasized the need for a seasoned coach capable of preparing the Warriors for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals.

Decision Expected Soon

ZIFA president Nqobile Magwizi said the new coach is expected to be announced next week, either on Monday or Tuesday, as the Warriors intensify preparations for AFCON, where they will face Algeria and Qatar during the FIFA international break in November.

With over 200 applications, including several high-profile international names, the Warriors’ next head coach could bring a wealth of experience from both European leagues and African football.